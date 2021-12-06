During a drive-thru altercation, a McDonald’s customer pulls a gun on an employee.

A guy was sentenced to prison after threatening a McDonald’s employee with a toy pistol, according to a court in the United Kingdom.

On June 23, last year, the event occurred outside a McDonald’s location in Gateshead. When Arthur Walker, 45, tried to leave the drive-thru line, the worker was dealing with a traffic jam outside the restaurant, according to The Chronicle newspaper.

Walker pulled out what appeared to be a genuine gun and threatened the man at the car window when the worker instructed him what to do, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

It turned out to be a BB air cannon.

The victim was doing his job when he was threatened, according to prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw. Wardlaw told the court, “He was on traffic control, making sure things worked properly.”

“The defendant was in his car in a traffic jam when he chose to exit the jam, causing problems for other drivers and the complainant.”

“When the defendant was told what to do, he produced a BB gun, an air weapon, and placed it against the window, making threats to the complainant, which alarmed him.”

“I come to work to safeguard the public,” the worker said, according to The Chronicle. “I don’t expect to be threatened for performing my job.”

The air gun was discovered at Walker’s residence, along with the plastic ammunition needed for it, when police traced him down using his car registration.

He admitted to having an imitation pistol with the goal to instill fear in others.

Walker received a 16-month sentence that was suspended for two years and included rehabilitation.

According to the publication, the court said he was satisfied that Walker had been under “a great deal of stress,” but that the cause did not need to be explained.

Walker had expressed regret, Wardlaw added, conceding that “it was a stupid thing to do.”

We’ve reached out to McDonald’s and Northumbria Police for comment.

Walker’s punishment follows a string of events in the United States in which enraged customers have assaulted or threatened fast food workers with firearms.

