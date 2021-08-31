During a deadly raid in Brazil, bank robbers strap hostages to cars.

According to authorities and reports, heavily armed robbers handcuffed captives to their getaway automobiles after robbing two banks in Brazil, killing three individuals.

The attackers used explosives, drones, and heavy weapons to take over downtown Aracatuba, a city of 200,000 people in the country’s southeast.

According to horrific photographs carried by local news channels, they made their getaway by tying hostages to the roofs and hoods of moving automobiles after stealing two banks.

According to authorities, two civilians and one of the bank robbers were slain in the attack, which also left at least six people injured.

To delay the arrival of reinforcements, the assailants planted explosives in various parts of the city and besieged some police stations.

They were dressed in “bulletproof vests, weapons, and helmets,” and appeared to be soldiers, according to a witness who did not want to be recognized.

“The scenes of terror witnessed by the people of Aracatuba will not go unpunished,” promised Governor Joao Doria of Sao Paulo, who dispatched a task group of 380 police officers to track down the gang.

“Two criminals were apprehended, and a third was killed when confronted by the cops,” he stated.

Other bank robberies have occurred in Brazil in recent years, with a high degree of planning and heavy weapons, and carried out in medium-sized cities to secure an escape path and a substantial cash gain.

Two identical mega-assaults were carried out barely a day apart in cities in the states of Para in the north and Santa Catarina in the south in December of last year.

Botucatu and Ourinhos, both in Sao Paulo, had been subjected to similar daring attacks a few months prior.

Both cases were concluded, and “a good percentage of these gangs are in jail,” according to the Sao Paulo Security Department.