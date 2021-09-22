During a campus shooting, a college professor continues to lecture.

A professor at a Russian university where a mass shooting occurred defended his decision to continue teaching despite the gunman stalking the campus.

Timur Bekmansurov, 18, has been arrested on suspicion of murdering at least six people and injured dozens more in a mass shooting at Perm State National Research University, roughly 800 miles east of Moscow.

Police fired and injured Bekmansurov, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee, and a criminal homicide case has been filed as a result of the attack, during which the suspect is reported to have strolled onto the campus in black tactical gear, entered a building, and started fire on other students. To get out, many people had to jump from second-story windows.

Professor Oleg Syromyatnikov, however, who completed his lesson on the history of Russian literature in the campus lecture hall on the fifth floor, is under scrutiny. He reportedly did not allow students to get under their desks, according to local media reports.

The teacher defended his conduct, telling 59.ru that when a student in the class notified him of the incident, he called his dean, who “told me to continue my lesson.”

“From the inside, I shut the lecture hall’s metal door. It’s hard to puncture it with a shot,” he told the newspaper. “Would it have been better if the pupils were terrified?”

He believes that jumping out the window posed a greater risk and could have resulted in neck injuries among the pupils. He said, “I kept calm and continued my presentation.”

The university is investigating Syromyatnikov’s activities, despite the fact that the institution’s president, Vladimir Malanin, stated that the teacher “did everything he could.”

Malanin told Kommersant, “He opted to close a very substantial door, and continuing the lesson, it seems to me, helped to avert panic.”

Alexei Dudarev, the chairman of the Russian Union of Rescuers’ Supreme Council, chastised the teacher, saying: “In any emergency,. This is a condensed version of the information.