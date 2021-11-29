Due to the Omicron Variant, Israel bans all foreigners except beautiful women.

Despite being one of the first countries to block its borders in response to concerns about the new Omicron COVID type, Israel plans to host a parade of beautiful ladies at the Miss Universe contest in December in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat.

Yoel Razvozov, Israel’s tourism minister, made the declaration on Sunday, a day after Israel announced that all foreigners will be barred from entering the nation.

Participants in the Miss Universe beauty competition, according to the ministry, will be provided waivers and may be subjected to PCR testing every two days, as well as other preventive measures.

Before Sunday's weekly cabinet meeting, Razvozov remarked, "This is an event that will be aired in 174 countries, a very important event, an event that Eilat, too, is in desperate need of." "We'll know how to handle the situation. So, by utilizing the waivers committee, we will be able to hold events such as this, to which the country has already committed and cannot back out."

During the cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gave a televised address in which he stated that Israel needed to “crack down” on its borders in order to maintain the country “open internally.”

On December 12, Israel will host the competition for the first time.

After earlier banning travel from seven nations in southern Africa due to fears about the Omicron type, the Middle Eastern government barred travel from all foreign countries over the weekend. Governments and scientists were concerned about the variant since it included 32 mutations, far more than any other COVID variant. Those infected, however, experienced “extremely modest symptoms,” according to the South African doctor who was the first to identify the variation. However, it is still too early to know how infectious and deadly the variation could be.

The novel variety has been detected in two cases in Israel, and Omicron is also widespread in southern Africa, Europe, and Hong Kong.

Other factors have sparked debate about next month's beauty competition. Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane was asked to withdraw from the event because of Israel's treatment of Palestinians protesting the country's new decision.