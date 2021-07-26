Due to the Delta Variant, the United States will maintain pandemic-related travel restrictions.

In the face of an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variety, the White House stated it will maintain existing COVID-related travel restrictions.

“At this time, we will continue existing travel restrictions for a variety of reasons. Both here and around the world, the more transmissible Delta variety is spreading. Cases are rising here at home, particularly among the unvaccinated, and are likely to continue in the weeks ahead, according to press secretary Jen Psaki, who spoke to reporters at a White House briefing on Monday.

Non-U.S. citizens traveling from the European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, and other countries will be denied entry to the United States as a result of this decision.

China, India, South Africa, Iran, and Brazil are among the major countries affected by the long-standing travel restriction.

The United States’ borders with Canada and Mexico will likewise be blocked to non-essential travel until at least August 21, according to the US Homeland Security Department. Despite Canada’s announcement that properly vaccinated US people will be allowed to travel beginning Aug. 9, these steps were announced.

According to CNN, the Biden administration has been under increasing pressure from the travel industry and US allies to ease pandemic-era travel restrictions that limit who can visit the United States.

According to Reuters, “the administration recognizes the importance of foreign travel and is unanimous in its desire to reopen international travel in a secure and sustainable manner.”

According to Tourism Economics, travel spending in the United States would drop by an astounding 42 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year. International travel spending, on the other hand, decreased by 76 percent.

Pandemic restrictions, on the other hand, have not only harmed the economy but have also divided families, with many travel prohibitions prohibiting individuals from visiting each other.

On Friday, Psaki stated that foreign travel is “something we all want to see – not just for tourism, but for families to reunite.”