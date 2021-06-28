Due to National Security Law, a Hong Kong news outlet would no longer accept new subscriptions.

Should its assets be blocked owing to the national security law, Hong Kong pro-democracy online news outlet Stand News said it would stop receiving money from subscribers and donations and would not accept any new subscriptions to prevent the money from going to waste.

Authorities have the legal authority to freeze assets if they feel the money is linked to a crime. Under Hong Kong’s national security statute, the assets of Apple Daily, a pro-democracy publication, were blocked.

Despite the fact that Stand News announced it will stop accepting new memberships, the news organization intends to continue publishing.

“The Stand News team has been through struggles and tribulations with the people of Hong Kong for the past six and a half years, cherishing each other and weaving the collective legacy of Hong Kong’s survival,” it said in a statement.

“To carry on these memories, we will remain at our positions and walk alongside the Hong Kong people… and keep track of the latest news and events in Hong Kong.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to local media, an editorial writer from the now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily was arrested at the airport while attempting to depart the city on Sunday night.

Unnamed sources told local newspapers South China Morning Post and Citizen News that editorial writer Fung Wai-kong was arrested on suspicion of foreign cooperation to threaten national security.

According to local media, Fung was on his way to the United Kingdom when he was apprehended. According to police, a 57-year-old man was arrested at the airport on Sunday night under the national security statute, although he was not identified.

He is Apple Daily’s second editorial writer to be detained, and the paper’s seventh detention in the last two weeks. The seven people detained so far are either journalists or Apple Daily executives, as Hong Kong authorities crack down on dissent in the semi-autonomous city, arresting most of the city’s prominent pro-democracy figures and overhauling the city’s election laws to keep opposing voices out of the legislature.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association expressed its displeasure at the police’s targeting of journalists.

“The HKJA reaffirms that freedom of expression and freedom of the press are basic Hong Kong values,” it says. This is a condensed version of the information.