Due to ‘Gossip’ About Relationship With Woman, Pope Francis Accepts Archbishop’s Resignation.

According to the Associated Press, Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of an archbishop who claims he can no longer discharge his duties owing to “gossip.”

On Monday, Francis announced the death of Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris, France. He told reporters that Aupetit had “lapses” in his relationship with a woman about a decade ago, which he described as “ambiguous.” The Pope stated that everyone, including himself, commits crimes that can be forgiven, despite the fact that discussing those faults can have a negative impact on people.

“We’re all sinners,” Francis stated emphatically. “He cannot lead when the talk develops and grows, destroying someone’s good name.” He went on to say that he accepted the resignation “on the altar of hypocrisy, not the altar of truth.” Last month, the revelation of Aupetit having a consensual and intimate connection with a lady was revealed in Le Pointe, a French magazine. Following the publication of the report, Aupetit volunteered to retire as Archbishop of Paris. Le Pointe spoke with a number of unnamed sources who claimed they read an email about the relationship after it was accidentally sent to them. Aupetit stated in a statement that he resigned “to protect the diocese from the divide that mistrust and lack of trust continue to cause.” The relationship has been disputed by Aupetit. The name of the woman the archbishop is said to have courted has not been revealed.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to French media sources, Francis’ choice may have been influenced by governance issues.

However, Francis said that Aupetit’s transgressions were minor and consisted of “a few caresses and massages.” He went on to say that everyone, even the Pope, is a sinner.

“This is a travesty,” Francis continued.

Francis was also confronted with the shocking findings of a French investigation into allegations of clergy sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. From 1950 to 2020, an independent research projected that 330,000 children were victims of sexual abuse linked to the church. The methodology of the investigation has been questioned, however, because the data was based on projections rather than files.

Francis stated that he had not read the report, but that any historical assessment must be taken through the lens of the time period. This is a condensed version of the information.