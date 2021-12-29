Due to Covid, this country has banned music from New Year’s Eve celebrations.

In order to contain Covid-19 and the prevalent Omicron version, Greece has imposed an unusual restriction: a music ban.

To coincide with new limitations established in response to a significant surge in COVID-19 infections, Greece’s health minister stated on Wednesday that music will be restricted at all commercial New Year’s gatherings.

The guidelines were set to take effect on Jan. 3, 2022, but because the number of daily cases has risen to about 22,000 on Tuesday, the limits will be implemented sooner to help curb the spread of the highly transmissible strain.

According to ABC News, Health Minister Thanos Plevris remarked via a live video that “Omicron is currently the leading form in terms of new infections.”

Starting Thursday, entertainment venues will be compelled to close at midnight, but will be allowed to stay open until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

However, some limitations have been lifted throughout the country. After considering the recommendations of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), members of the Health Ministry committee proposed that infected people should only be quarantined for 5 days if they had moderate or no symptoms.

Since its discovery last month in South Africa, Omicron has become the most contagious variety of Covid-19 and is swiftly becoming the world’s most dominant strain, infecting both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

On Monday, approximately 1.5 million coronavirus cases were reported worldwide, setting a new daily record.