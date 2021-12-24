Due to Covid, the IMF extends emergency funding for another 18 months.

The International Monetary Fund announced on Thursday that it will extend its flexible access to emergency assistance for another 18 months to assist countries hit hard by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund agreed on Monday to “temporary enhancements to the cumulative access restrictions under its emergency lending instruments” until June 2023, according to a statement from the Washington-based crisis lender.

As the world approached the first wave of coronavirus infections and deaths in April 2020, the IMF made it easier to get such aid, including increasing the amount of money that countries could get.

The programs were already extended twice, once in September 2020 and again in March of this year.

The board also agreed that from January 1, 2022, “all other access limits” that had been temporarily enhanced will be reduced to pre-pandemic levels.

“This decision reflects the expected and ongoing gradual shift from emergency funding prompted by urgent, pandemic-related balance of payment needs to higher-credit-tranche quality arrangements,” the IMF said.

It further stated that the resolution guaranteed member countries’ “continuing access” to the IMF’s emergency financing in the event of urgent balance of payment concerns.

The Rapid Credit Facility, an interest-free program for low-income countries, and the Rapid Financing Instrument, which is open to all Fund members, are among the tools.

The grants can be paid rapidly to assist member states in implementing emergency policies.

The IMF announced on Monday that the fifth and last phase of debt reduction under a program designed to help the world’s poorest countries withstand Covid had been authorized.