Due to COVID, the bride and groom who live on different continents had a zoom wedding.

Many people have been forced to reevaluate their wedding preparations as a result of the pandemic, whether by postponing, reducing, or canceling the ceremony entirely. COVID-19, on the other hand, did not wreck the big day for one long-distance couple. So they devised a plan for a wedding that would work around the epidemic, even if it meant the bride and groom were separated by countries.

As a result of the pandemic, Athar Ali and his now-wife, Hani Ali, have joined the ranks of many whose weddings were forced to assume a unique format. The couple met in February 2020, according to the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC News), when Athar, a Brisbane resident, met Hani while traveling in Pakistan.

After Hani added Athar on Instagram, the two apparently had an instant connection and pursued their long-distance affair.

Despite the fact that they were separated by nearly 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles), they communicated via text and video chat to stay in touch.

Because marriages in Pakistan are traditionally a family affair, the couple eventually “decided to inform [their]parents that [they]like each other.” “In Pakistan, marriage is not simply between a boy and a girl; it’s a tie that emerges between the two families; the parents are the ones who make the major decisions,” Athar explained.

Athar’s parents were fortunate enough to live in Pakistan and were able to meet Hani and her family. Their wedding date was set for July 20, 2021.

The epidemic, on the other hand, was not going away, which meant that, with Athar unable to fly to Pakistan due to travel restrictions, their wedding would have to be considerably different from what they had planned.

“There was this ambiguity that made me extremely miserable,” Athar told ABC News. “I truly wanted to be with her.” “I wanted to be in Pakistan… and have a typical Pakistani wedding,” she says. He went on to say that in the nation, a typical wedding would run “for [a]entire week,” with “three or four separate banquets” and “more than 500 or 600 guests.” They realized they had to have their wedding ceremony online. On a Zoom video chat, their Nikah—a religious ceremony to wed under Islamic law—was held in their respective houses. Athar agreed his father’s request because he was unable to exchange vows in person due to his absence from Pakistan. This is a condensed version of the information.