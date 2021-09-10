Due to COVID restrictions on the unvaccinated, poor countries may be excluded from climate talks.

On Friday, the world’s Least Developed Countries (LDC) urged the United Kingdom to assist 20 “red list” countries in overcoming COVID-19 impediments that prevent them from meeting the requirements and costs of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, next month.

In order to attend the COP26 meeting, which will debate reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and stabilizing world average temperature rise, these “red list” countries must meet the United Kingdom’s vaccine and quarantine criteria.

The LDC Group’s chair, Bhutan’s Sonam Phuntsho Wangdi, said in a statement that delegates “remain apprehensive about the challenges of coming to Glasgow in November.”

“Our countries and people are among the most vulnerable to climate change; we must not be left out of discussions about how the world will deal with this issue, which will determine the fate of our lives and livelihoods,” Wangdi said.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Haiti are among the 20 countries on the United Kingdom’s “red list.” If unvaccinated, delegates from these nations will be required to quarantine for up to ten days, while those who have been vaccinated will be required to quarantine for five days before meeting from October 31 to November 12.

According to Reuters, the United Kingdom will cover quarantine costs and offer COVID-19 immunizations to delegates.

“When you include in quarantining time in the UK, quarantining time at home, and three weeks of sessions in Glasgow, some delegates could be away from their families for more than seven weeks,” Wangdhi stated.

These “red list” countries are concerned about more than just COVID-19 restrictions. Many people also don’t have easy access to transportation, which makes it difficult for them to participate.

“Commercial flights out of pacific island states are virtually non-existent, and some of the usual transiting hubs refuse to let non-residents fly through,” he continued.

The Climate Action Network (CAN), a collaboration of over 1,500 environmental organizations, called for the postponement of COP26 on Tuesday, claiming that it will exclude many countries from participating.

“With only two months to go, it is clear that a safe, inclusive, and just global climate conference will be impossible given the failure to support millions of people in poor countries access to vaccines, rising travel and accommodation costs, and the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” CAN said in a statement.