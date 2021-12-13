Due to COVID, Loneliness, Dating Apps Have Expanded Into Virtual Bedtime Companionship.

Online dating applications are no longer exclusively for finding love and companionship in person. People nowadays use them to help them fall asleep.

That’s at least the situation in Taiwan, where a slew of dating apps have been developed to keep individuals company while they retire for the night.

One such program, PlayOne, allowed internet chat for gaming and other uses until recently. The developers then included a fairly unusual feature called “Calling to sleep.” It’s exactly what you’d expect. That is, almost. Users that choose this option specify the qualities they want in a virtual companion, such as the fact that the person on the other phone will be there when it’s time to sleep. Users can choose the type of voice they like as well as physical characteristics.

There’s a catch: some app users pay their evening buddies to help them fall asleep. According to Worldcrunch, one male who claimed to assist others in falling asleep charged $13 per hour for his services.

It’s part of a wider tendency in Taiwan, which has been aggravated by the COVID-19 outbreak and heightened sentiments of isolation. When a sense of isolation is combined with the millions of people who already suffer from sleep difficulties, this tendency is unsurprising.

PlayOne’s call-to-sleep feature has gained a lot of traction among its customers, who have requested multiple times to have someone on the other line as they close their eyes. Some people have reportedly asked for the companion voice to remain even after they’ve fallen asleep. Others have voiced dissatisfaction with the way their phones’ batteries are being depleted.

Similar services have been adopted by Ken-Han Huang, the inventor of the dating app Goodnight, and it is paying off. He told Worldcrunch that the call-to-sleep feature has been used for 40-60 million minutes.

According to the developers, social distancing has transformed the dating game for the better. It’s not enough to just look at images of possible partners or people we want to fall asleep with.

According to The Verge, 13% of new users on Hinge, the famous dating platform, created their profiles using a voice prompt, while 46% of users had listened to at least one voice prompt. In October, Hinge unveiled the function.

“Imagine that. This is a condensed version of the information.