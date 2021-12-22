Due to Covid, life expectancy in the United States is expected to plummet in 2020.

According to final government numbers released Wednesday, life expectancy in the United States fell by 1.8 years in 2020, the greatest dip in more than 75 years, owing in major part to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average life expectancy at birth in the United States was 77.0 years last year, down from 78.8 years in 2019. (CDC).

Men had a median age of 74.2 years, while women had a median age of 79.9 years.

According to a CDC report that finalized preliminary figures from July, Covid was the third-leading cause of mortality, accounting for 350,000 deaths, or just over a tenth of all reported deaths.

Other causes of death increased as well, presumably as a result of the pandemic’s impact on health-care availability. Diabetes deaths surpassed 100,000 for the first time, while accidental/unintentional injury deaths surpassed 200,000 for the first time.

The latest figures come after the US Census Bureau claimed the epidemic slowed population growth to its lowest level in history, owing in part to virus-related fatalities and a decline in immigration.

The population of the United States increased by 392,665 people, or 0.1 percent, in the year ending July 1, “the lowest rate since the nation’s founding,” according to the Census Bureau.

“Population growth has been slowing for years due to lower birth rates and reduced net international migration, all while mortality rates have been rising due to the nation’s aging population,” said Kristie Wilder, a demographer with the Census Bureau’s Population Division.

“Now, with the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, this combination has produced historically slow development.”

Despite the reduction in immigration over the previous 12-month period, net foreign migration of 244,622 exceeded the “natural increase” in US births over deaths — 148,043 in 2020 — for the first time, according to the government.

Due to the pandemic’s delays in processing the figures, the Census Bureau’s most recent population report used blended data, which combined estimates from the once-every-decade 2020 census with data from other sources like as birth, death, and migration records.

Between 2020 and 2021, 33 states and the District of Columbia had population increases, while 17 states and the District of Columbia lost population, with 11 of them losing over 10,000 people, according to the agency, which called the number of states losing residents “historically substantial.”

According to a separate study, Texas saw the largest population gain of 1.1 percent, owing primarily to domestic migration.