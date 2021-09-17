Due to COVID, an excavation trip to look for a missing flight surgeon from the Vietnam War has been postponed.

An excavation trip planned for the area where his plane is believed to have crashed has recently become one of the latest postponements attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. A woman whose brother went missing in action during the Vietnam War was hopeful that her family would get some closure this fall.

Maj. Bobby Marvin Jones, according to JoAnne Shirley, is thought to have gone missing on November 28, 1972, at Bach Ma Mountain in South Vietnam. Jones was 27 years old and had only been in the US Air Force for about two months when the F4D aircraft he was riding in vanished from radar. Shirley described him as a “wonderful” older brother with whom she had a “really strong bond.”

Shirley has been an active member of the National League of POW/MIA Families for nearly 49 years, serving as the coordinator for her home state of Georgia for than four decades and as the league’s chair for more than ten of those years. She’s been on delegation visits to Southeast Asia, where she flew right by Bach Ma Mountain on one of them, and she’s testified before Congress about the difficulties of service member recovery.

Previous excavation teams sent to survey Bach Ma Mountain over the last 25 years have not found Jones’ remains, but one that visited the area in 2008 did find Jones’ blood chit, which is a message Jones is believed to have carried at the time of his disappearance that identifies him as an American service member in several languages and includes a number assigned specifically to him.

Shirley told This website that thirteen years after the excavation crew discovered Jones’ blood chit, she believed a new mission slated to begin last month would yield better results in recovering proof of her brother.

During a conversation with This website last month, Shirley remarked, “We’ve kind of been in limbo all these years.” “However, obtaining the blood chit after Bobby had been missing for 36 years was a miracle.”

Jones completed his education at the University of Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia before joining the Air Force. This is a condensed version of the information.