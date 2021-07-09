Due to concerns about the efficacy of the Chinese COVID vaccine, Budapest has decided to provide free antibody tests.

As concerns about the efficiency of the Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccination rise, Budapest is offering free antibody tests to the elderly.

After many fully vaccinated people reported that testing revealed they had not produced antibodies to fight COVID-19, the Hungarian capital is offering 20,000 free tests to inhabitants over 60.

According to Budapest Deputy Mayor Ambrus Kiss, the majority of these reports came from patients who received the Sinopharm vaccine.

He described it as a “real problem” that the government should address.

“If there is such a loss of trust in specific vaccines, the government should order a third dose and free up the capacity to administer them,” Kiss told The Associated Press.

Anyone over the age of 60 can have an antibody test, regardless of the vaccine they had, according to Kiss. The testing will continue into the next week.

“We believe that the more studies we conduct, the greater the societal demand for a third dose,” Kiss continued.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Hungary was a pioneer in vaccination in the European Union, thanks in part to its procurement of vaccinations from eastern countries such as Russia and China, in addition to vaccines received through the EU.

It was the first country in the EU’s 27-member bloc to approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and the only one to use Sinopharm, China’s pharmaceutical company. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Hungary has received more than 5.1 million doses of the vaccine, of which it has administered more than 2 million.

While government officials believe that a third dose of the Sinopharm vaccine is unnecessary, critics of the vaccination, including Budapest’s liberal mayor Gergely Karacsony, have questioned its effectiveness.

In June, when announcing the city’s antibody testing program, Karacsony cited the Chinese vaccine as the rationale for the move. Other nations, such as Bahrein and the United Arab Emirates, have issued booster doses to some Sinopharm patients because to efficacy concerns, he said.

In April, both Sinopharm and Sinovac, another Chinese company that has developed its own vaccine, stated they were investigating whether a booster dose could help protect against COVID-19.

Karacsony has a history of sparring with Hungary’s right-wing. This is a condensed version of the information.