Due to an increase in Delta cases, the United States maintains entry restrictions.

The US announced Monday that it would maintain restrictions on international travel into the country, defying European pressure and citing an increase in Covid-19 Delta cases both at home and abroad.

At this time, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured reporters, “We will continue existing travel limitations.”

“Both here and around the world, the more transmissible Delta variety is spreading.”

Due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new travel advisories advising Americans to avoid traveling to Spain and Portugal, two major tourist destinations in the United States.

The US issued the similar advice for Cyprus, a week after also advising against travel to the United Kingdom, the third most popular international destination for Americans after Mexico and Canada in 2019.

In the United States, Covid infections have been on the rise again, primarily because to the Delta strain among those who have not been vaccinated despite the widespread availability of doses.

According to Psaki, the White House expects Covid instances to continue to rise “in the weeks ahead.”

“Yes, that is the dominant version in the United States,” Psaki responded when asked how travel restrictions might assist. That isn’t to say that increasing the number of persons with the Delta variety is the best course of action.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States has prohibited travel from the European Union, the United Kingdom, China, and Iran for more than a year, eventually adding more nations such as Brazil and India.

Under pressure from tourism-dependent countries such as Greece, Spain, and Italy, the European Union opened its doors to passengers from the United States in June, normally requiring confirmation of vaccination or negative testing.

Following requests from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU leaders have requested the US to demonstrate reciprocity, and President Joe Biden announced on July 15 that he will have an answer “within the next couple days.”

Although the US allows numerous exceptions for students, scholars, journalists, and businesses, European politicians have argued that the requirements annoy ordinary people and impede transatlantic trade.

Anthony Fauci, a top US government scientist, said on Sunday that the US is “moving in the wrong direction” and urged those who are hesitant to be vaccinated to do so.

“It is unquestionably on the decline among the vaccinated,” Fauci told CNN.

“It’s as if there are two Americas. You have the unprotected part, which is really vulnerable, and the vaccinated part, which is extremely protected.”