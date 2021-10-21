Due to a COVID technicality, a’shocked’ couple traveling to Greece was arrested during their layover.

When a California couple was abruptly arrested while boarding a connecting flight in Switzerland, they decided to pursue the vacation of their dreams to Greece.

Cindy Miller and her traveling companion Brett had planned to tour Greece for three weeks. Everything had gone according to plan; Miller and her friend had all of the necessary travel and COVID papers to enter Greece; nevertheless, when they arrived at the airport in Switzerland, the scenario took an unexpected turn.

The two friends began their journey by travelling from San Francisco to Zurich, where they then connected to their aircraft to Greece. However, as they sought to board their connecting aircraft, Swiss agents apprehended them at the gate and arrested both of them.

“I was taken aback. Miller told KGO-TV, “At first, I assumed it was some kind of prank.”

Miller claimed that because to the pandemic, she hadn’t flown in 18 months and was ready to treat herself to a pleasant vacation. She stated that visiting Greece has long been a goal of hers.

Miller told KGO-TV, “The man at passport control says you can’t come in.” “What do you mean you won’t let us in?” My gate is there, and my flights leave in two hours. That’s when everything went wrong.” According to Miller, the man snatched her and her friend’s passports and contacted the cops. She claimed that officers in full uniform and armed with firearms greeted the travelers and escorted them to a police station in the basement.

Travelers should avoid Greece, according to the CDC, because even those who have been vaccinated face a significant risk of contracting and transmitting COVID. They also advise learning about the numerous paperwork required for foreign travel, as each country has its own set of requirements.

Following overseas travel, the CDC recommends getting a virus test three to five days after returning home. Travelers are also obliged to comply with state and municipal regulations once they have returned home.

According to Swiss officials, their gate was technically inside the Swiss border, and Americans are prohibited from entering or leaving the nation owing to the continuing pandemic. Authorities then informed them that they will be deported back to the United States.

“I’m in tears.” They presented us with deportation papers and placed us in this location. This is a condensed version of the information.