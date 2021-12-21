Dubai’s ruler is ordered to pay a’record’ divorce settlement by a London court.

In what is estimated to be the biggest divorce settlement ever reached by an English court, Dubai’s ruler was ordered to pay his former wife and children around?550 million ($730 million) on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum has been instructed that he must pay Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, Jordan’s King Abdullah II’s half-sister, a lump amount of?251.5 million and a bank guarantee of?290 million to ensure the children’s upkeep and security as adults.

The 72-year-old ruler of Dubai has been involved in a bitter court struggle with his 47-year-old former wife, who resides in London with their two children, ages 13 and nine, for a long time.

In October, the High Court concluded that the sheikh had authorized the use of eavesdropping software to hack his ex-phone, wife’s and that he had “harassed and threatened (her) both before and since her departure to England,” according to a court.

Sheikh Mohammed had “recognized that his money was sufficient to meet any reasonable order,” according to Judge Philip Moor’s divorce settlement judgement.

The Sheikh “has always guaranteed that his children are provided for,” according to his spokeswoman, and “the court has already issued its judgement on finances, and he does not want to speak further.”

In 2016, Tatiana Akhmedova, the ex-wife of a Russian millionaire, received a settlement of approximately?450 million.

The case was heard behind closed doors in the High Court of England and Wales’ Family Division.

Last year, Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the UAE’s vice-president and prime minister, lost a legal battle to prevent the release of the country’s rulings.

He had petitioned the High Court for the children’s immediate return to Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed’s second official marriage took place in 2004, when he married his second wife. According to the court verdict, he divorced Princess Haya in 2019 under Sharia law without her knowledge.

She and her children live near Kensington Palace and on an estate west of London that she received from her father, Jordan’s late king Hussein.

In 2020, the High Court concluded that the Sheikh had subjected Olympic equestrian Princess Haya to a “campaign of fear and intimidation,” prompting her to flee to London.

A judge also concluded that the Sheikh had forcibly repatriated two of his older daughters, Shamsa and Latifa, to the United Arab Emirates, forcing them to stay in Dubai.

Latifa, who attempted but failed to flee the scene.