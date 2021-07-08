Dubai reports ‘leakage’ into the water from a container ship that was blown up in an explosion.

After a cargo ship exploded Wednesday night, authorities in Dubai reported “leakage” into the ocean at one of the city’s key ports.

The massive explosion at the Jebel Ali port launched a massive fireball into the sky and rattled homes and structures across Dubai.

According to The Associated Press, photos from the event show what looks to be an oil-water mix flowing into the gulf. The ship was carrying containers full of unnamed “flammable stuff,” according to authorities.

On Thursday, 12 hours after the explosion, firefighting boats continued to pour water on the ship.

The bomb caused no injuries, and the reason of the blast is still being investigated, according to the authorities.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Dubai authorities also attempted to control the consequences from the catastrophic explosion, thanking firefighters for their “record time” in putting out the flames and underlining that vital port operations had not been disrupted.

Attempts to reach the state-run media office and Dubai police for comment on the incident were unsuccessful. Because of the ongoing investigation, authorities have restricted media access to the region. The wrecked vessel is visible for only a few seconds in aerial footage released by the government on Thursday before the camera moves to the remainder of the huge harbor. The little Ocean Trader is burnt, with huge plumes of gray smoke pouring from its containers and blackened wreckage strewn about the terminal.

The crew “fled from the ship and the area was evacuated,” according to the UAE’s state-linked publication The National, quoting an unnamed official. “Minor injuries” — largely bumps and scrapes — were reported as the crew “fled from the ship and the area was evacuated.” The crew hastened to escape after seeing smoke rising from one of the containers, according to the report.

The port at Jebel Ali, on the Arabian Peninsula’s eastern side, is the largest in the Middle East and the busiest port of call for American warships outside the United States. It is not only an important global shipping hub, but also a lifeline for Dubai and the surrounding emirates, since it serves as a point of entry for vital imports.

The blast happened around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, as Dubai’s temperature reached 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), and heat and humidity along the shore were approaching summer maxima.