Dubai Port is rocked by an explosion, setting a container ship ablaze.

A container ship stationed at Dubai’s massive port caught fire late Wednesdays, sending shockwaves across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, according to the emirate’s media office.

The fire apparently broke out at the Jebel Ali port, according to a tweet from Dubai’s state-run media office, and a team of firemen was attempting to put it out.

Continue reading below for more Associated Press reporting.

There were no early reports of casualties, according to officials. The extent of the damage to the port and adjacent goods caused by the explosion was not immediately evident.

People in Dubai captured a blazing orb brightening the night sky with their phones and posted anxious videos on social media.

Buildings shook around the city, according to witnesses. Around 11:45 p.m., residents as far away as 25 kilometers (15 miles) were affected by the blast. The blast shattered the glass windows of Associated Press journalists’ apartments.

Dubai’s Jebel Ali port is one of the world’s largest and the largest in the Middle East. Cargo from the Indian subcontinent, Africa, and Asia is handled here. DP World operates the port, which has four massive container terminals that can accommodate some of the world’s largest ships.