Drunk Groom Supposedly Struggles to Stand During Wedding Vows in Viral Video

Any married couple’s wedding day is intended to be one of the most memorable days of their lives.

However, a video has gone viral online showing a groom who appears to be so intoxicated while exchanging vows that he is unlikely to recall much of it.

A bride can be seen wearing a long white lace dress with a veil in the video, which was published to TikTok by a Russian creator known as lordofelfs76.

Above the altar, there are white and pink balloons, and a woman dressed in black with a strand of pearls around her neck is adjudicating the event.

Two guys flank the pair, one of them looks to be holding the groom up as he sways and continues to slump forward.

He struggles to stay awake and almost falls into the table before being hauled back up.

The video, which can be viewed here, is subtitled in Russian and says, “The wedding did not go according to plan.” “Why a bachelor party isn’t necessary,” she wrote alongside a laughing-face emoji.

The video, which was posted on August 8, has received 721,900 views and 23,900 likes so far.

However, because there are numerous photographers in the video and none of the others present appear to be concerned about the man’s health, the footage is most likely a hoax.

Many individuals flocked to the comments section to express their reactions to the allegedly horrifying scene.

Destiny McMahon, a TikTok user, stated, “So incredibly perplexed but the fact that no one else seemed to be concerned is a telling clue.”

“I don’t think he wanted to get married,” Pabie Kekana remarked.

“What a best pal that dude is!!,” Sarah Pearce said.

“When you owe him money… and now you have to leave the love of your life and marry his daughter,” Moonshine joked.

“I want to see what led up to this?” questioned User7792212672952.

“Why did that guy punch the table so hard?” Armnta wondered.

“Omg, what if he’s not okay?” cried user1610277591802. This is a condensed version of the information.