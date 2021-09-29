Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Drunk Dr

A man in Turkey decided to join a search party for someone who had been reported missing after a recent and funny incidence of drinking. He, on the other hand, had no idea that he was the “lost” individual.

Fortunately, everyone involved was unharmed, though this isn’t always the case in such situations.

On Tuesday, Beyhan Mutlu, 50, was partying with pals when he strolled into a neighboring woodland, according to Vice. His pals became concerned when he didn’t return and reported him missing to authorities.

As word of the “lost” guy spread, residents from various areas banded together with officials to assist with the rescue effort. Mutlu was one of them, and he didn’t seem to recognize he was the target of the search.

The search group was said to have gone on for hours, with rescuers shouting Mutlu’s name. Mutlu, on the other hand, appears to have taken some time to register that crucial piece of information. At some point during the hunt, he abruptly declared his existence.

According to Vice, the search group heard a voice inquire, “Who are we looking for?” according to Turkish news channel NTV. Mutlu was the culprit. He stated, “I am here.”

Authorities then escorted Mutlu to his residence in the country’s Bursa province, according to the Daily Sabah.

It’s still unclear how the unusual circumstance came to be, and why it took hours for Mutlu (and the rest of the search party) to realize the blunder.

While the episode was rather harmless, it reminded me of other recent incidents in which inebriated individuals fared significantly worse.

Donald Ricketts of Poseyville, Indiana, for example, was allegedly inebriated when he drove his car into the side of a tractor-trailer earlier this month. When Ricketts’ wife Cheral arrived to pick him up, she made the same blunder he did: she allegedly crashed her automobile into her husband’s vehicle while also under the influence. Fortunately, no one was hurt in either accident, but both vehicles were totalled.

Rama Mahto, a 65-year-old drunken man from Madhodeh, India, died in August after chewing on a deadly young snake. The attack was considered to be a “revenge attack” after the snake bit him in the leg earlier that day. As a result, This is a condensed version of the information.