Drug Addicts in Kabul are being forced to withdraw under the Taliban regime.

Drug addicts hauled up by the Taliban prepare for 45 days of excruciating withdrawal with shaved heads, baggy tunics, and the scared stare of the hunted.

The raids of the hardliners may be able to help some people break free from the weight of addiction.

However, for many, a stay at Kabul’s Ibn Sina institute will only be a brief change of scenery, distinguished by a harsh method to weaning addicts off their overwhelming reliance.

Prior to the Taliban’s invasion of Kabul on August 15, police in the capital would occasionally arrest addicts and transport them to the center.

However, since the hardline Islamists seized power, the number of raids on addicts’ hangouts appears to have doubled.

Hundreds of drug addicts take refuge in filthy conditions at Pul-e-Sukhta, a bridge in western Kabul known for strong drugs and violent crime.

They recognize the rehab clinic’s ambulance, and those who can get off the fetid ground stagger down the garbage-strewn Paghman River to evade capture, while many are too drunk to wake up.

As outreach workers battle with men before forcing them to the car, two Taliban fighters with M16 and AK-47 rifles poke the comatose heroin and methamphetamine users with their gun barrels.

The odor of urine, feces, and vomit in the crammed drug den is intense, and raw sewage pours straight into the muddy river bed.

The makeshift camp is made up of cushions, blankets, sandbags, and tarpaulins, and is littered with addicts’ paraphernalia such as syringes, wraps, foil, and pipes.

Before being collected up and hauled away, the gunmen fire a few shots into the air to demonstrate their authority and shock the addicts.

The men spend their 45-day treatment stay at the 1,000-bed facility laying on cots in vast dormitories or hunched in the yard, soaking up the autumn sun.

Doctors claim there is little methadone available to help opium and heroin users wean, and nothing to relieve withdrawal pains for those weaning off meth.

Emal, 36, shuffles into the registration room this morning.

Opening his notebook is a volunteer, who, like many others working here, is a former addict.

– What is your name? Emal.

– What is the name of your father? Abdul Matin is a character in the film Abdul Matin.

– Are you married? Yes. I am the mother of three children, two of whom are girls and one of whom is a boy.

– Are you employed? At the moment, no.

– What medications do you use? Crystal is a crystal (meth).

– Have you visited this location before? Yes, I said it three times. This is my fourth time around. I got released from the hospital ten days ago.

Bilal Ahmad, 22, a slender and anxious 22-year-old, takes a seat as Emal walks away. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.