Drought-Stricken Madagascar is a ‘Wake-Up Call’ to the Rest of the World Facing Climate Change, according to the United Nations.

As the climate catastrophe worsens, the UN’s food agency has pointed to Madagascar as an indication of what’s to come.

In an interview with the Associated Press, World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley said he had visited the island republic and saw “famine-like conditions” there.

Beasley remarked, “Madagascar was sad.” “It’s just desperate,” he said, adding that some have been resorted to selling their home pots and pans in order to buy food.

According to Beasley, there were around 38 million climate refugees (those displaced as a result of climate change consequences) last year. The World Food Programme (WFP) announced on Tuesday that 30,000 people in Madagascar will be one step away from starvation by the end of the year.

Extreme meteorological conditions, such as high heat, drought, and sandstorms, make food production extremely difficult. Crops have withered, and harvests are in short supply. People have started eating cactus leaves, which are generally used as cattle fodder, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

Beasley warned the rest of the world that the barren environment is “only the beginning of what we may expect” as a result of global warming.

Manmade conflict was the leading cause of people on the verge of starvation when Beasley, a former South Carolina governor, took over the World Food Program in 2017, followed by climate change, he added.

However, since then, climate change has surpassed conflicts as the leading cause of displacement, leaving many unsure where their next meal will come from. Around 38 million people were relocated last year, he said, “strictly because of climate shocks, climate change.”

“I’d like to believe this is the worst-case scenario—216 million people moving or displaced as a result of climate change by 2050,” he said. “Madagascar is not a one-off occurrence. Madagascar should serve as a warning to the rest of the world about what is going your way, as well as many other countries.” He pointed out that Madagascar, with a population of 27 million people, contributes only a tiny proportion of global greenhouse gas emissions.

He inquired rhetorically, “What did they do to contribute to climate change?”

