Drone strikes hit positions near a US base in Syria, according to a US official.

According to The Washington Newsday, unidentified drones targeted sites near a US military garrison in a remote section of southeastern Syria near the Jordanian and Iraqi borders.

The incident was first reported by local newspapers linked to the Syrian opposition, and was later verified by a US official to The Washington Newsday. The attacks were “indirect,” according to the official, with no deaths among US soldiers.

A representative for the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State militant organization (ISIS) told The Washington Newsday that the coalition does not “have anything for publication on this at the moment,” and forwarded questions to US Central Command’s public affairs.

In this section of Syria, the US military backs the Maghawir al-Thawra rebel group. Much of the United States’ military involvement in Syria is concentrated in the country’s northeast, where the Pentagon is collaborating with the predominantly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, which desire more autonomy from Damascus’ central authority rather than overthrow it.

The Syrian Democratic Forces and Maghawir al-Thawra have a stated purpose of combating ISIS, which is also opposed by the Syrian government and its Russian and Iranian allies. The group claimed responsibility for twin blasts that killed civilians and troops on a military transport crossing a bridge in central Damascus earlier Wednesday.

Iran and its backed militias in Iraq and Syria have been accused by the US of shooting rockets and sending armed drones to target US installations in both countries.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available. As new information becomes available, it will be put to this page.