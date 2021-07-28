Dressel aims for a second Olympic gold, while Biles’ absence is felt in the all-around final.

Caeleb Dressel, an American swimmer, will compete for his second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, while the absence of Simone Biles will be felt in the women’s all-around gymnastics event.

At the Kasumigaseki Country Club, some of the world’s top golfers, including Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa, the newly crowned British Open winner, will tee off early for the first round of the men’s golf competition.

And when Novak Djokovic takes on home favorite Kei Nishikori in the men’s tennis singles, he’ll be looking for a place in the semi-finals.

Dressel earned his first gold in the 4x100m relay for the United States, but reigning champion Kyle Chalmers stands in his way in the 100m freestyle in the Olympic pool duel between Australia and the United States.

In Tokyo, the American will compete in three individual events, including the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly, as well as several relays.

“As soon as I go into the water, I know what my job is. It doesn’t matter if it’s a relay or an individual event,” Dressel said following qualifying on Wednesday.

Biles’ decision to skip a second event, coming so soon after her dramatic withdrawal from Tuesday’s team event due to mental health concerns, has cast severe question on her ability to compete in the Games again.

The 24-year-troubles old’s are similar to those of Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka, who fell in the third round after returning from a vacation to recover her mental health.

Biles, who has been unbeaten in all-around competition since 2013 and is widely regarded as the ‘Greatest Of All Time,’ arrived hoping to equal Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s career record of nine Olympic titles.

However, she withdrew from the team competition after a single wobbly vault.

She has four individual events left if she chooses to participate after dumping the all-around.

Biles, a four-time gold medalist from Rio 2016, isn’t hiding; she showed up at the gymnastics arena on Wednesday to support the US participants in the men’s all-around final.

Biles told NBC that she would evaluate her competition preparedness on a “day-by-day” basis.

She stated, “Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape.” “We’re just going to take it day by day and see what happens.”

Her public difficulties have drawn global sympathy, with former US First Lady Michelle Obama tweeting, "we are proud of you and."