Drenching Rains in Haiti Slow Rescue Efforts as the Quake Death Toll Exceeds 1,400.

Tropical Storm Grace’s torrential rains have hindered rescue attempts in Haiti, compounding the country’s tragedy after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck on Saturday, killing over 1,400 people and displacing tens of thousands.

On Monday and Tuesday, a tropical storm rushed across Haiti, bringing torrential rainfall and strong gusts to the country’s southwest area, which was severely devastated by the earthquake. The nation’s capital, Port-au-Prince, was also hit by heavy rains.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Grace regained tropical storm classification on Tuesday after falling to a less severe level of tropical depression days before. It said that before the storm moves on, portions of Haiti could experience up to 15 inches of rain on Tuesday.

According to the hurricane center’s forecast, “the immediate concern is continuing torrential rains across Hispaniola overnight, which will likely bring serious flooding in certain regions,” adding that the risk of mudslides in Haiti and the Dominican Republic remains high.

The rain is affecting the lives of tens of thousands of people displaced by the earthquake, according to Haiti’s civil protection agency, which has requested capable civilians to assist authorities in housing those who have been displaced, according to NBC News.

The arrival of Tropical Storm Grace coincided with the country’s announcement that the death toll from the earthquake had risen to 1,419, with over 6,000 people injured. According to the Associated Press, hospitals are now overburdened with injured patients, and many of them have forced to sleep outside in the scorching heat while authorities rushed to protect them from the rains.

According to officials, the massive earthquake destroyed over 7,000 homes and damaged almost 5,000 others, displacing over 30,000 people. Hospitals, schools, offices, and churches were all affected as well. As money, fuel, and food run out, desperate people have begun digging through collapsed houses and damaged structures for scrap metal to sell, according to the Associated Press.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Ariel Henry issued a one-month state of emergency across the country. He claimed he was rushing relief to locations where the disaster had almost completely destroyed villages and hospitals.

According to the Associated Press, Henry told reporters Monday afternoon as the tropical storm approached, “We are in an extraordinary scenario.”

