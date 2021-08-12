Dozens of people have been arrested in Turkey after Syrian shops were attacked.

On Thursday, Turkish police detained scores of people in the capital Ankara after a crowd of enraged men damaged destroyed stores and automobiles believed to belong to Syrian migrants.

Late Wednesday, the turmoil erupted in response to a confrontation between locals and migrants, in which one Turkish native was fatally stabbed.

Hundreds of yelling men broke over police cordons and attacked cars and shops believed to be owned by Syrian families, according to social media images.

They shattered windows with stones and crowbars and tore down a store’s metal grill before bursting in and looting its contents.

As the violence persisted late into the night, images obtained by AFP showed police using tear gas to disperse the protesters.

One depicted a young man attempting to break into an apartment by dislodging the metal wiring of the building’s bottom level window.

Turkish Red Crescent chief Kerem Kinik tweeted a photo of a youngster with blood streaming down their face, claiming that they had been injured in the riots.

“When did stoning houses in the middle of the night become a part of our culture?” Kinik enquired.

“A large number of refugees contacted us. They are concerned about their children’s safety. They’re terrified.”

Ankara police claimed they had detained 76 persons accused of being involved in the violence or of spreading inflammatory social media messages.

Two “foreign nationals” have also been arrested and charged with homicide in connection with the deadly brawl, according to the Anadolu state news agency.

Ankara’s rioting comes as polls suggest anti-migrant sentiments among many Turks are at an all-time high.

Turkey has taken in 3.6 million Syrian refugees as part of a 2016 agreement with the European Union to assist the continent avoid a migrant crisis.

The parties are now in the process of revising the terms.

Ankara has been compensated in the billions of dollars for establishing camps in the southeast that today house over four million people.

Last month, Turkey’s biggest opposition party made headlines by pledging to send Syrian refugees “back home” if it wins the general election in 2023.

Some of the hostility has been linked to economic uncertainty in Turkey, which has worsened as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

This week, the Teyit fact-checking platform has debunked a slew of harsh social media posts regarding migrants, many of whom are Afghan.

The issue is receiving increased attention as a result of Taliban fighters’ massive victories in Afghanistan, with some fearing a mass exodus from the war-torn country. Brief News from Washington Newsday.