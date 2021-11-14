Dozens of Giant Dinosaur Eggs Discovered in Fossilized Nest by Scientists

Archaeologists have recovered 30 titanosaur dinosaur eggs from a two-ton rock discovered in northern Spain, with the possibility of up to 70 more hidden deeper within the boulder.

The titanosaur was a long-necked sauropod that existed until extinction 66 million years ago at the end of the Cretaceous epoch. The eggs were discovered in September at a dig site in Loarre, Huesca, in northeastern Spain.

The titanosaur, a quadruped herbivore with a long tail and neck that could exceed 66 feet in length, was thought to have built the nests, according to preliminary studies.

Paleontologists from around the world, led by the