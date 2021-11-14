The Washington Newsday
Dozens of Giant Dinosaur Eggs Discovered in Fossilized Nest by Scientists

Dozens of Giant Dinosaur Eggs Discovered in Fossilized Nest by Scientists

Archaeologists have recovered 30 titanosaur dinosaur eggs from a two-ton rock discovered in northern Spain, with the possibility of up to 70 more hidden deeper within the boulder.

The titanosaur was a long-necked sauropod that existed until extinction 66 million years ago at the end of the Cretaceous epoch. The eggs were discovered in September at a dig site in Loarre, Huesca, in northeastern Spain.

The titanosaur, a quadruped herbivore with a long tail and neck that could exceed 66 feet in length, was thought to have built the nests, according to preliminary studies.

Paleontologists from around the world, led by the

