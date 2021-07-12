‘Down with Communism!’ chants the crowd. Rallying Cubans in the United States

Thousands of Cuban-Americans marched in Miami and Washington on Monday, waving Cuban and American flags in support of the island’s historic anti-government protests, which they believe would usher in profound change.

“This is the moment; there won’t be another, and it’s a clear sign that Communism is on its way down. At a demonstration in Miami’s “Little Havana” area, Cuban Humberto Ponce Diaz said, “Down with communism!”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined the protest, which drew approximately 5,000 people, according to local media, and even called on the US to intervene.

“Communism, cruelty, and persecution cannot continue for another sixty years!” Suarez took to Twitter after criticizing Cuban police for assaulting and detaining demonstrators.

“As we peacefully demonstrate on the streets of Miami, we beg the United States to take action,” he wrote.

The new battle cry of “Homeland and Life!” was established in opposition to the Communist party’s own slogan of “Homeland or Death!” and was put on many T-shirts throughout Miami.

Anger over an economic crisis that has increased food and medical shortages and caused the government to ration electricity in the searing summer heat spurred the protests in Cuba.

As the number of cases skyrocketed across the island, demonstrators in dozens of Cuban villages and cities demanded for additional Covid-19 immunizations.

“We are hungry,” “Freedom,” and “Down with the dictatorship” were chanted.

It was the first statewide popular uprising against the government since Fidel Castro’s ascension to power in the 1959 revolution.

In Cuba, the only rallies that are normally permitted are those planned by the Communist Party.

Although President Miguel Diaz-Canel acknowledged some Cubans’ “dissatisfaction,” he also accused Washington of trying to incite “social outbursts,” and issued a “combat order” to Communist Party faithful to counter the demonstrators.

“Florida supports the people of Cuba who take to the streets against the dictatorial tyranny in Havana,” state Governor Ron DeSantis stated on Twitter.

Many Cubans in the United States are hoping that Sunday’s protests would signal the collapse of the island’s Communist government.

On Monday, 25 Cubans demonstrated in front of the White House in Washington, DC, demanding action from President Joe Biden.

Sergio Alvarez, a 32-year-old Cuban, told AFP, “I hope that this president and Congress will aid my people.”

“We require assistance. It’s terribly sad,” said the electrician, whose father died earlier this year in Cuba due to a lack of food. Brief News from Washington Newsday.