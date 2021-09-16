DoorDash files a lawsuit in an attempt to overturn a New York data-sharing law.

On Wednesday, DoorDash filed a lawsuit against the city of New York for compelling it and its food delivery competitors to share customer data with eateries.

DoorDash argued that the bill, which has yet to be signed into law by the mayor of the city, allows for the misuse of names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses by restaurants.

In a blog post, DoorDash stated, “This bill jeopardizes the safety and privacy of New York City consumers.”

“We will continue to fight on their behalf to prevent the implementation of this terrible, first-of-its-kind legislation.”

The bill’s supporters claim it will help eateries that have suffered as a result of the pandemic connect with clients who utilize meal delivery services.

Privacy and digital rights advocates, such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation, are opposed to regulations requiring “sharing economy” enterprises such as meal-delivery services to share customer data with real-world eateries.

In a blog post, the EFF stated, “These practices would make it so that sharing data with one corporation automatically guarantees that data will end up in the hands of multiple downstream parties.”

“Recipients of this data will have complete freedom to sell, monetize, or share it with law enforcement or immigration officials.”

The New York legislation, according to DoorDash, sets a potentially dangerous precedent that jeopardizes user privacy as well as the company’s trade secrets.

In the post, DoorDash stated, “We are certain that we will clearly establish how unconstitutional and harmful this regulation is.”

DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats sued New York City earlier this month over commission caps the city imposed on meal delivery services.