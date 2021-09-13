Donors are urged to provide a “lifeline” to Afghans, according to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

On Monday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked countries to dig deep and offer badly needed aid to Afghans, as well as to support women and others whose rights look to be under threat from the Taliban.

Guterres told a group of ministers assembled for a donor conference in Afghanistan that “the people of Afghanistan need a lifeline.”

“They confront probably their most perilous hour,” he warned at the UN’s European headquarters in Geneva, after decades of war, hardship, and uncertainty.

“Let us be clear: this summit isn’t solely about what we’ll give the Afghan people. It all comes down to what we owe.”

The United Nations Secretary-remarks General’s come barely over a month after the Taliban surged to power in Afghanistan, causing a messy exit for the US and its allies after 20 years in the nation.

The half-day meeting aims to generate $606 million in order to offer life-saving supplies to millions of Afghans in the final four months of the year, according to humanitarian organisations.

The funds will be used to provide crucial food and livelihood support to roughly 11 million people as well as essential health care to 3.4 million people.

Even before the Taliban took charge on August 15, Guterres stated that Afghans were facing “one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world.”

According to the UN, foreign money accounted for 40% of the country’s GDP, and half of the population was already reliant on humanitarian help.

In addition to the effects of Covid-19, Afghanistan is suffering from a terrible drought and enormous displacement.

There are now widespread fears that other countries’ unwillingness to deal with the Taliban would push Afghanistan over the edge.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund would release $20 million to support the humanitarian mission in Afghanistan.

But, he emphasized, more money is required – and soon.

That opinion was mirrored by a number of UN agency and other relief officials.

“We might have mass exodus, destabilization in the region, and certain famine among millions of Afghan people,” the World Food Programme’s David Beasley warned, pleading with governments to “please step up, step up now so that we can do our job.”

Filippo Grandi, the UN refugee chief, addressed the conference via video link from Kabul, urging donors to offer flexible funds to handle the country’s quickly evolving displacement issue.

And Peter Maurer, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross,