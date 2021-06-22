Dong Jingwei, who is he? The disappearance of an alleged Chinese defector is shrouded in mystery.

A rush of unverified rumors that one of China’s most senior security officers has defected to the US with potentially damaging data regarding the purported human-made origins of the coronavirus has put him in the spotlight this week.

Counterintelligence officer Dong Jingwei, China’s vice minister of state security, has been named as the high-ranking official who has defected to the United States by both the conservative commentary website RedState and the intelligence community newsletter SpyTalk, both based in the United States.

Neither the US nor the Chinese governments have responded to the rumors about Dong, who is 57 years old. However, some members of China’s online community appear to be suspicious of his whereabouts.

On June 4, RedStar was the first to report on a Chinese defector. The political blog would not name Dong for another two weeks, but according to the claim, the top officer, who was purportedly in the hands of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), was carrying critical information regarding China’s special weapons projects, including biological weapons.

The suspected defector had submitted data relevant to COVID-19’s origins, notably its alleged human-made origins in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where it was allegedly produced as part of a People’s Liberation Army effort, according to a follow-up on June 11.

According to RedStar, which cited anonymous sources, Dong’s plan to hand himself over to the DIA was kept so secret that neither FBI Director Christopher Wray nor the CIA were aware of it.

RedStar and SpyTalk ultimately named the state security official on June 17, claiming he flew to the United States with his daughter via Hong Kong in February.

Dong allegedly offered the US intelligence community a list of American officials transferring intelligence to China, as well as the names of Chinese spies operating in the US, in addition to supplying evidence concerning the coronavirus’s origins, according to sources.

According to Han Lianchao, a pro-democracy activist and Chinese defector based in the United States, Dong was one of the topics discussed in Alaska on March 18 and 19, when Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Yang Jiechi, one of China’s top diplomats, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Chinese officials are said to have sought Dong’s repatriation, but Biden officials maintain he isn’t there. This is a condensed version of the information.