Dong Jingwei, a Chinese spymaster, makes his first public appearance since defection rumors surfaced.

Dong Jingwei, a Chinese state security official, has made his first public appearance since reports circulated that he had defected to the US four months ago.

China’s 57-year-old vice minister of state security has been the subject of much speculation in conservative circles in the United States, with the speculation even reaching Chinese social media threads after Beijing’s top spy catcher went missing for several weeks without being seen or photographed.

While the Chinese government has yet to comment officially on reports of his suspected defection, the country’s embassy in Washington told This website on Wednesday that the country’s top counterintelligence official had attended a cross-regional security meeting earlier that day.

Dong was one of five Chinese officials who attended the 16th meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States on June 23, according to minutes provided by the Communist Party’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission.

Dong sat on the far right of a photo of the conference, which they saw via video link, while Chinese Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi led the discussions in the center.

The spymaster’s first public appearance this month appears to put to rest suspicions regarding his purported defection to the United States, which were first published on June 4 by the right political site RedState.

Following reports, as well as analysis by China experts and a Chinese defector stationed in the United States, fanned the suspicion, which continued as Dong’s specific whereabouts remained unknown.

Separate US government sources refuted claims that Dong had surrendered to American intelligence authorities on Tuesday. The first, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the allegations “are not accurate,” while the second stated the reports were “totally false.”

The specific origins of the Dong Jingwei rumors are unknown, but they come as China’s leadership prepares to commemorate the Communist Party of China’s 100th anniversary on July 1.

According to RedState’s reporting, Dong defected in February and allegedly supplied incriminating data about the putative human-made origins of COVID-19 at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, among other things.

According to the publicly available meeting notes, Dong did not speak during the SCO dialogue on Wednesday. Zhao, the Minister of Public Security, said. This is a condensed version of the information.