Donald Trump’s claim that the US left $85 billion worth of equipment with the Taliban is debunked.

Former President Donald Trump has regularly criticized the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, citing the expense of equipment left in Taliban hands.

The Complaint

On October 7, Trump questioned President Joe Biden’s handling of the American pullout from Afghanistan in an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News.

“We left $85 billion worth of stuff in the hands of the Taliban,” Trump claimed at one point.

“Never in history has a retreat from war been managed so horribly or incompetently as the Biden Administration’s exit from Afghanistan,” Trump claimed in a statement on August 30.

“In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT SHOULD BE REQUIRED TO BE RETURNED TO THE UNITED STATES IMMEDIATELY, INCLUDING EVERY DOLLAR OF THE $85 BILLION COST.”

The Details

Trump’s figure is similar to that of a Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction report released on July 30. (SIGAR).

“The United States government had appropriated or otherwise made available roughly $144.98 billion in money for reconstruction and related initiatives in Afghanistan as of June 30, 2021,” according to the report.

It highlighted “$88.61 billion for security (including $4.60 billion for counternarcotics initiatives)” when breaking down these amounts.

Taking out the monies for counternarcotics activities, the total for security would be $84 billion.

It also listed $82.9 billion in funding for the Afghanistan Security Forces Fund (ASFF), which was established to “train, equip, and provide associated assistance to” the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF). A total of $75 billion had been spent.

While the sums are in the $85 billion range, the money was not spent solely on equipment. According to the SIGAR report, the ASFF spent $18.56 billion on “equipment and transportation” between 2005 and the third quarter of 2021. According to a 2017 report by the Government Accountability Office, between 2005 and 2016, about 29% of the monies awarded to the ASFF since its inception in 2005 were spent on equipment and transportation.

“We did spent well over $80 billion in support to the Afghan security forces,” Dan Grazier, a defense policy analyst at the Project on Government Oversight, previously told the Associated Press. But that isn’t all there is to it in terms of equipment prices.” With time, This is a condensed version of the information.