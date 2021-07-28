Dominique Dawes, a former Olympic gymnast, believes Simone Biles should be able to say no.

Dominique Dawes, a three-time Olympian, is one of a small group of Americans who have experienced what Simone Biles has, bowing out of the games in Japan when the world expected her to keep winning gold medals.

Dawes, who is now a mother of four and the owner of a gymnastics academy, believes that every young woman in the spotlight has the right to do what Biles did.

In an interview with Zenger, Dawes said, “She needs to do what is best for Simone.”

Biles, who is known as the “Greatest of All Time” in her sport, withdrew from the team event finals (she eventually withdrew from the individual finals as well) due to mental tiredness. Her choice indicated a shift in American gymnastics’ harsh culture.

“At the end of the day, she is responsible for living her life. “Athletes need to be able to say no,” Dawes said, citing the example of [Japanese world tennis No. 1] Naomi Osaka, who declined to participate in a press conference due to concerns about her mental health. “They must be able to walk away if they believe it is unhealthy for them.”

Dawes was a member of the 1996 Summer Olympics with Atlanta’s “Magnificent Seven” team, which won gold. She was also the first Black athlete of any nationality, male or female, to earn an Olympic gold medal in gymnastics, as well as the first Black woman to win an individual Olympic medal in the floor exercise.

She claims that a lot has changed in the last 25 years. Her successors, such as Biles, have more power to advocate for their own interests than she did.

“It brings me back to the kind of effort and commitment that it needed to earn a seat on that Olympic stage,” Dawes said. “We did as we were told. Back in the ’90s, gymnasts were literally trained to be robots. Being a 44-year-old mom and listening to my inner voice now is a breath of fresh air.”

In competition, Dawes claims she rarely smiled. However, she now encourages the females she mentors to express emotions that were previously unaccepted.