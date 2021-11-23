Dollar Tree, a chain in the United States, has announced a price increase.

Dollar Tree, which has enticed American buyers with promises of things for a buck for decades, announced Tuesday that it must now boost its prices to $1.25 due to inflation.

In an earnings report, the firm stated, “The company thinks this is the proper time to shift away from the limits of the $1.00 price point in order to continue giving extreme value to customers.”

“This is a long-term choice, not a reaction to short-term or cyclical market conditions.”

The corporation intends to complete the 25% price increase by April of next year, amid a surge of inflation that saw US consumer prices hit their highest level in more than three decades last month.

Dollar Tree claimed the raise will help them deal with “historically high” freight and employee salary costs, among other things.

The shift is “inevitable,” according to GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders, if the company wants to address a 34 percent reduction in profits from August to October.

“There is a risk associated with the shift,” he said, “particularly because the price jump is well beyond the current rate of inflation.”

“In the end, Dollar Tree finds itself caught between the raging sea of inflation and the rock of retaining value perceptions.”