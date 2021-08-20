Dogs, Flowers, and Tart Ripostes: The Merkel-Putin Era Comes to an End.

They were on opposing sides of a communist dictatorship: she, an East German citizen yearning for freedom, and he, an ex-KGB agent stationed there and heartbroken when the regime fell.

The relationship between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin was always going to be unique.

The two world leaders have sparred over hot topics ranging from the Syrian war to Russia's annexation of Ukraine and the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. At times openly antagonistic, at others tinged with biting sarcasm topped off with a smirk, the two world leaders have sparred over hot topics ranging from the Syrian war to Russia's annexation of Ukraine and the poisoning of Kremlin critic

Despite their acrimony, the duo, who speak each other’s languages fluently, have managed to maintain contact throughout Merkel’s 16-year presidency.

She will visit Russia for the 20th and final time on Friday before stepping down following the election in September. The gathering will bring an end to an era.

Putin, the only G20 leader still alive since Merkel became Germany’s chancellor, is expected to greet Merkel with a “warm welcome,” according to Fyodor Lukyanov, head editor of Russia in Global Affairs magazine.

When he hosted Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been called as both arrogant and charming by both opponents and supporters, proved to be unpredictable from the outset.

Merkel was given a little black and white stuffed toy dog by Putin during her maiden visit to Moscow as chancellor in 2006.

If the message was not evident to everyone at the time, it loomed big on Merkel’s second visit to Russia, this time to Putin’s summer residence in Sochi.

A large black Labrador walked in right in the middle of their conversation. “Konni” approached Merkel, who appeared to be uneasy, and gave her a couple dubious sniffs.

As he yanked Konni away from Putin, he remarked, “I don’t think the dog would scare you.”

It turns out she’d been bitten by a dog before and has a “certain fear” when one approaches.

“I believe the Russian president took his dog with him despite the fact that I was not really keen to meet it. But that was the situation. And you can see how I was trying to maintain my bravery by looking at Putin rather than the dog,” she told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

And that has been Merkel’s strategy for dealing with Putin: cool detachment despite the discomfort, occasionally tinged with silent amusement, all while remaining brutally focused on the task at hand.

