Does Video Show Taliban Being Greeted by a Crowd of Kabul Residents?

On social media, a video purporting to show inhabitants of Kabul, Afghanistan, cheering on advancing Taliban forces who had overthrown President Ashraf Ghani and taken control of the war-torn country for the first time since 2001 is circulating.

The Complaint

Syed Sajid Bukhari, a Twitter user, provided a video of a happy gathering surrounding Taliban fighters on Sunday.

“The inhabitants of Kabul have come out of their houses to greet the Taliban and have congregated at Kabul’s entry gate,” Bukhari claimed. “This contradicts what the media portrays. This demonstrates that the Afghan people support the Taliban.”

The video has been retweeted over 600 times, quote tweeted over 140 times, and liked over 1,700 times as of this writing.

The inhabitants of Kabul have come out of their houses to greet the Taliban and have congregated at Kabul’s entry gate. This contradicts what the media portrays. This demonstrates that the Afghan people support the Taliban. #IndiaBehindAfghanWar #Kabul #KabulHasFallen pic.twitter.com/BkruNpEKIo #IndiaBehindAfghanWar #Kabul #KabulHasFallen

August 15, 2021 — Syed Sajid Bukhari (@SyedSajidBukh16)

The Details

The video shows residents meeting Taliban fighters in Kandahar, a southern Afghan city that fell to the Taliban late Thursday as part of the group’s lightning push across the nation into Kabul.

The film was shot in the Eid Gah Darwaza, a landmark in Kandahar’s city center that sits alongside one of the city’s two main roadways. To the northeast, the road leads to Kabul.

The video clearly shows the Eid Gah Darwaza gate, as well as other nearby sites, including a big mosque west of the gate.

The Eid Gah Darwaza has been featured in footage broadcast by Reuters, which shows Taliban gunmen hoisting their white and black flag on the flagpole above the gate.

According to Bukhari, the tape demonstrates broad Taliban support among the locals.

Kandahar is the Taliban’s spiritual home and served as the group’s headquarters when it grew to control the rest of Afghanistan in the late 1990s. In the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was deposed.

The. This is a condensed version of the information.