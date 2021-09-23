Documents show that a Wuhan lab wanted to genetically enhance bat viruses to study human risks.

Scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology planned to genetically change viruses to make them more contagious for people and release them into bat caves less than two years before the COVID-19 epidemic began.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the research proposal was part of a trove of data revealed this week by a group of scientists and activists trying to figure out the origins of the pandemic, which has killed 4.7 million people worldwide.

The Wuhan scientists were designated as partners on a grant proposal submitted to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency by the environmental health NGO EcoHealth Alliance (DARPA)

The plan was rejected by DARPA, and it is unclear what happened to the research project, which was described in the documents as having “a solid running start.”

The plan is likely to exacerbate the debate regarding the Wuhan lab’s role in the outbreak. The Chinese government insists that the outbreak started at a wet market and dismisses claims that experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology resulted in a pathogen breach.

A rising number of scientists and governments around the world, including the Biden administration, have refused to dismiss the lab leak idea and have urged that China fully participate in a global scientific probe.

The Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19 or DRASTIC, which released the documents last week, has fueled rising mistrust of China’s official version.

Throughout the pandemic, some two dozen DRASTIC researchers and correspondents, many of whom are anonymous, have found obscure documents, pieced together the material, and explained it all in extensive Twitter threads. Professional scientists and journalists have gradually praised the quality of their research.

The findings of the newest DRASTIC document dump were tweeted out by Richard Ebright, board of governors professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University and laboratory and director at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology.

Researchers wanted to genetically change coronaviruses and track their release and transmission in bat caves to see what threats they posed to people, according to the documents.

Documents given by DRASTIC Research, according to a Monday post on the group’s website. This is a condensed version of the information.