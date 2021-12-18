Doctors say Georgia’s ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili is being ‘tortured’ in prison.

According to an impartial committee of medics, Georgia’s imprisoned opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili’s health has been badly harmed as a result of torture and ill-treatment while in captivity.

Saakashvili fasted for 50 days in protest of his imprisonment for abuse of office, which he has called politically motivated.

After being admitted to a military hospital in Georgia’s eastern city of Gori in severe condition, the 53-year-old pro-Western reformist ended his hunger strike.

According to the medics who evaluated him in detention, he has developed a number of brain disorders “as a result of torture, ill-treatment, inadequate medical care, and a prolonged hunger strike.”

He had been diagnosed with Wernicke encephalopathy, a potentially fatal brain ailment, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to their statement.

The disorders that “resulted from Saakashvili’s psychological torture in prison” could lead to his incapacitation if he is not given competent medical care, according to one of the doctors, psychiatrist Mariam Jishkariani.

Saakashvili was “wrongly supplied antipsychotic medicines that he didn’t require and that could harm his health,” she claimed.

“This may be construed as a form of pharmaceutical torment.”

Saakashvili claimed he was subjected to psychological torture, including death threats, sleep deprivation, and physical abuse, earlier this month.

“I was tormented, inhumanely abused, beaten up, and humiliated,” he explained.

In a statement released last week, Georgia’s State Inspector Service stated it “had begun an investigation into the alleged cruel treatment” of Saakashvili.

Inmates in the prison yelled threats and profanities towards Saakashvili, who led a campaign against organized crime during his presidency, according to the independent Pirveli TV channel.

It was “orchestrated by the jail administration,” according to Saakashvili.

When jail guards did not reply to his call, he felt “alone and totally certain the criminals were going to kill” him.

The former president was pulled by the floor by jail guards during his forcible transfer from prison to a prison hospital, according to footage published by the country’s justice ministry in November.

Amnesty International has described Saakashvili’s punishment as “apparent political payback” rather than “selective justice.”

Georgia’s administration has been encouraged by the US State Department to “handle Saakashvili properly and with dignity.”

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has asked that the authorities of the former Soviet republic “guarantee his safety in prison and provide him with necessary medical care.”

The decision was made in November as part of an emergency interim measure. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.