Doctors remove Kidney and Part of Lung of Covid Survivor With Extreme Black Fungus Infection for the first time in the world.

Doctors in India had to remove a kidney and a section of a 34-year-old man’s left lung after he acquired an acute case of mucormycosis as a result of a coronavirus infection.

Mucormycosis, often known as Black Fungus, is a lethal post-COVID illness; earlier this year, hundreds of cases were reported across India. The fungus is widespread, but it can infect organs including the eyes and ears due to weakened immunity, which is generally ascribed to the use of steroids in the treatment of COVID-19. To save the patient’s life, the infected organs are frequently removed during treatment. Despite this, the illness is claimed to have a death rate of more than 50%.

Doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, India’s capital, performed the procedure, according to NDTV.

The fungus had invaded the right kidney, lung, and sinus in this patient, according to doctors, and it was the “first such case in the world occurring following Covid infection.”

The patient, from Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of Delhi, presented to the hospital with post-COVID symptoms such as breathing difficulty, blood in the sputum, and a high fever. The mucor had not only infiltrated his nasal canal, but also his left lung and right kidney, according to tests.

“A piece of the lung and a kidney had both been extensively damaged, and there was concern that the disease would spread further. As a result, an emergency excision of mucor-infected areas was scheduled, according to the hospital.

“Because mucor is a fast-spreading disease that may have further harmed his other organs, a portion of his left lung and the entire right kidney were removed in a complicated six-hour surgery as a life-saving procedure,” according to the statement.

During surgery, it was discovered that the fungus had virtually spread to the man’s liver and big intestine.

The patient is recuperating well, according to Dr. Ujjwal Parakh, a senior consultant at the hospital, and will remain on oral antifungal medication for a few more weeks.

COVID-19 is wreaking havoc in India, with over 33 million illnesses and approximately 445,000 deaths so far. Until July, when the second wave of infections was at its peak, the country’s health officials reported 45,374 cases of Black Fungus. During this time, the fungus claimed the lives of about 4,200 people.

