Doctors Issue a Cautionary Statement Regarding the Dangerous Viral Milk Crate Challenge.

People should not undertake the latest viral challenge, which involves walking over a pyramid of precariously positioned milk crates, according to health experts.

In recent days, footage of individuals from all over the world attempting – and mainly failing – to climb the boxes have inundated TikTok and other social media sites.

The majority of the films conclude with what appears to be a painful fall onto crumbling crates or the ground, as onlookers film on their phones in what some have termed the “Hood Olympics.”

Dr. Chad Cannon, an emergency room doctor at the University of Kansas Health System, stated, “You’re at risk for… hitting your head and getting a head hemorrhage.”

“You will break your back and be paralyzed if you land on the milk crate.”

The pandemic is already putting a strain on hospitals, according to Baltimore City Health.

The official account tweeted, “With Covid-19 hospitalizations on the rise around the country, please check with your local hospital to see if they have a bed available for you before undertaking the #milkcratechallenge.”

On Wednesday, the hashtag was easily searchable on Twitter and Instagram, but TikTok searches yielded no hits.

“This term may be linked to conduct or content that is in violation of our policies. TikTok’s first objective is to provide a safe and happy experience, according to the search result page.

The recordings — as well as images of some horrific injuries – reminded doctors of a previous internet hit that had them pulling their hair out.

Young people took part in the 2018 Tide Pod Challenge by biting into liquid laundry detergent packets.

Some social media users pointed out that not everyone in these films in the United States would be eligible for free medical care.

@ogmike tweeted, “People acting as though they had the best health insurance.”

Others compared people’s willingness to undertake something so obviously risky to their attitude toward getting a coronavirus vaccine, which has been shown safe and effective.

“You will complete the milk crate challenge, but you will not receive the vaccine. George Takei, star of the television series “Star Trek,” joked, “I got it.”

Despite the fact that the vaccine is free and widely available, only around half of Americans are fully immunized against Covid-19.

Politics, suspicion of authority, and antagonism toward science fuel opposition to the vaccines, which is especially strong in poorer, more conservative sections of the country.