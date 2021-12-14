Doctors are looking into Omicron and PIMS links after a 6-year-old dies a month after COVID-19 recovery.

On Monday, a six-year-old kid died in southern Israel, about a month after surviving COVID-19. The child’s abrupt death has physicians worried. They’re trying to figure out if Omicron or pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS) are to blame.

The youngster contracted coronavirus a month and a half ago, according to medical professionals at Barzilai Medical Center, and had since recovered.

According to The Times of Israel, the child has been identified as Yosef Naim from Netivot.

Naim’s parents told local news outlets that he began to feel ill on Sunday. They had planned to attend an event but had to cancel owing to Naim’s health, according to YNet News.

The anxious parents discovered him in his bed without a pulse the next day and phoned an ambulance. He was transferred to Ashkelon’s Barzilai Medical Center, where physicians pronounced him dead.

The cause of Naim’s death, according to the hospital’s director and former Health Ministry director-general, Prof. Hezi Levi, was unknown. Doctors did testing to see if the youngster had been afflicted by the new COVID-19 variant Omicron or PIMS, which is a post-coronavirus consequence.

PIMS is known to target children who have had the virus and produces swelling throughout the body, according to health officials. It is possible that the condition will lead to death.

Shortness of breath and vomiting were also reported by three of the boy’s sisters, who were sent to the hospital on Monday. Another sister has been in the hospital for a few days. Four of Naim’s siblings, as well as their father, were reported to have contracted coronavirus and recovered.

Naim’s grandfather told YNet, “He was a joyful and active boy who did not suffer from any diseases and even had a Green Pass after recovering from coronavirus.” A Green Pass is a document that allows people who have been properly immunized against COVID-19 or who have just recovered from it entry to public places.

“He was a powerful young man who ran around like a normal child, full of vitality and delight in life. He was the family’s only son. This catastrophe appeared out of nowhere.” The death of Naim is currently being investigated.

As of Monday, there were 55 confirmed cases of Omicron in Israel, according to health officials. Since the outbreak began, the country has seen 135,0215 coronavirus cases and 8,216 deaths.