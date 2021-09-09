Doctors are baffled by a woman who claims she hasn’t slept in 40 years.

Several people suffer from insomnia, a disorder that makes it difficult to get a good night’s sleep, as a result of work pressure and stress. Have you ever heard of someone who hasn’t slept for more than a year? A woman in China is said to have a mystery illness that has kept her from falling asleep normally for the past 40 years.

The woman, known as Li Zhanying from Henan province, claims she last slept when she was five years old. When she told her neighbors, they didn’t believe her and attempted to stay up all night with her. They played cards nonstop for several hours in order to exhaust her. But nothing worked, and after a while, the neighbors fell asleep while Zhanying stayed wide awake, according to India Times.

Liu Suoquin, her 20-year-old husband, also stated that she does not sleep and that she has always been completing home activities late at night since their marriage. He claimed he assumed she had sleeplessness and purchased sleeping drugs for her, which did not help.

The couple sought medical assistance, but specialists were unable to provide a diagnosis. According to Catch News, the woman went to a sleeping center in Beijing last week, where examinations discovered the enigma surrounding her illness.

The hospital’s medical staff placed special equipment on the woman’s wrists for 48 hours in order to monitor her.

The sleep patterns observed by the equipment revealed that the woman did sleep, but not in the way that most people do.

Doctors noticed that while the woman was conversing with her husband, her eyes drooped and she fell asleep, despite the fact that she continued the conversation. According to tests, she never closed her eyes for more than 10 minutes every day.

Doctors likened her condition to that of sleepwalkers, whose bodies are awake while their minds are sleeping. Doctors, on the other hand, refused to label the ailment or provide any other information.