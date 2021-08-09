Doctors are baffled as to why a teen’s fingers are being amputated after a spider bite.

After being bitten by a dangerous brown recluse spider, a teenage tourist will need at least two fingers removed.

The 19-year-old British man was enjoying a sunset vista in Ibiza, Spain, when he was stung by the crawling arthropod.

“I was sitting on some steps when I felt something sting me, but I didn’t think anything of it,” the adolescent told Ibiza’s Diario de Ibiza. “The next morning, I awoke at 5 a.m. because my hand was scorching and swollen.”

The visitor said he underwent various medical tests over the next two weeks, including an injection at a local health center, to figure out why his right hand was swelling and turning purple.

In Ibiza, a young tourist loses two fingers from one hand due to an araa’s picadura. https://t.co/wbyy1rUQJH

— August 9, 2021, Diario de Mallorca (@diariomallorca)

He told the newspaper, “I began to fear because my hands were going purple and the doctors informed me they had never seen anything like that.”

He was eventually brought to Can Misses Hospital, where physicians put him on a drip and discovered he had been bitten by a poisonous brown recluse spider after a battery of tests.

The 19-year-old is thought to have returned to his home in Wales, where he will have surgery to remove two of his fingers.

He bemoaned, “Millions of people go to the same area every year to witness the sunset, and nothing has ever happened to them before me.”

Brown recluse spiders, as their name implies, are solitary creatures who like to hide in dark closets, attics, or under logs where they won’t be disturbed, according to WebMD.

They are most typically seen in the Midwest or the South in the United States.

Brown recluse spiders have a violin-shaped pattern on their body that ranges from a quarter to three quarters of an inch in length. The arachnids, which are one of only two spiders in the United States that can cause major health problems, may bite if they feel confined.

A bite’s symptoms can take up to two days to appear, and they can include pain or redness at the bite site. This is a condensed version of the information.