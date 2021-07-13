Doctors allegedly gave Laughing Gas instead of Oxygen to a newborn who died.

An inquest heard that a baby boy born in Australia in 2016 died about an hour after his birth as a result of a lethal gas explosion caused by poor testing of new gas equipment.

On July 13, 2016, minutes after his birth, infant boy John Ghanem began to have problems breathing, letting out a “weak cry” while physicians at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital attempted to pump gas into his body. When the baby did not respond to the treatment, the team was baffled.

According to News.com.au, what physicians thought was a regular supply of oxygen was actually nitrous oxide, which caused John’s death.

At the inquest conducted at the Lidcombe Coroners Court on Monday, counsel assisting the coroner Donna Ward stated, “John had lived for just under one hour.” “In the end, [his parents]Sonya and Youssef got to see their baby child, but it was after John had passed away.”

Ward testified in court that the gas panel installed in the hospital’s theater eight a year before the baby’s birth was not fully checked, if at all. She went on to say that the panel’s installers ignored a cross-connection issue in the roof area, which resulted in the nitrous oxide and oxygen lines being mislabeled.

The contractor who was deemed responsible for the blunder, Christopher Turner, eventually pleaded guilty to failing to comply with his work health and safety obligations and was fined $100,000.

“His [John’s] death had a profound impact on the doctors and nurses at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital, who had worked tirelessly to keep him alive. His death made no sense to the treatment team even after the events,” she stated.

Ward’s study explained why John’s condition didn’t improve even after physicians started pumping what they thought was oxygen into his airways. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, despite being given 50 percent oxygen and then 100 percent oxygen, John was still having trouble breathing since the medics were giving him nitrous oxide.

Even after medics provided CPR, John had “pulseless electrical activity” and died within minutes.

Just weeks before John’s death, a baby girl called Amelia Khan was left with irreversible brain damage after being born in the same operating theater and being unintentionally given nitrous gas.

Nitrous oxide, sometimes known as laughing gas, is a sedative used to assist patients relax during treatments. Nitrous oxide is a depressant that causes the patient’s body to slow down. Brief News from Washington Newsday.