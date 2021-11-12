Doctor Wants To Use Ecstasy To Treat Severely Ill Patient, So He Takes It To Court.

After being denied by national health agencies in August, an Australian doctor has taken his request to use a forbidden medicine on a very ill lady to a local court.

The Victorian Department of Health denied consultant psychiatrist Eli Kotler’s application to treat an unnamed patient with the substance 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as ecstasy, before the Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court, according to Australian broadcaster ABC.

Greg Barns SC, who represents the Melbourne-based doctor, was cited as saying, “The patient is pretty sick and has a spectrum of mental health concerns where it’s considered MDMA would be safe and efficacious to use therapeutically.”

Barns also informed Magistrate Luisa Bazzani that his team would present their case with the help of two expert witnesses from California and the United Kingdom.

MDMA is officially classed as a Schedule 9 toxin in Australia, which means it can only be used for medical research, scientific study, or instructional purposes.

According to the report, acting Victoria Department of Health head officer of medicines and poisons regulation Stefan Tulloch argued that “insufficient data exists to show the safety and efficacy” of using a Schedule 9 classed poison like MDMA not clinical practice.

According to attorney Kylie Evans, who represents the Victorian Department of Health in the case, the court’s ruling on Kotler’s challenge would be significant.

“As far as we’re aware, this is the first such case that… will be heard in an Australian court, seeking state authority to treat a patient using MDMA,” Evans said.

MDMA may be downgraded and made a controlled substance by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), which supervises medications. The decision to alter, which is expected to be enacted early next year, would allow the drug to be used for medical treatment under tight circumstances and would render Kotler’s appeal irrelevant.

The fungus psilocybin, which is the principal ingredient in psychoactive “magic mushrooms,” will face a similar dilemma.

After an independent expert evaluation commissioned by the TGA into MDMA and psilocybin indicated that they both had potential as medical treatments, the decision was taken.

“We conclude that MDMA and psilocybin may show promise in highly chosen populations,” the paper noted, “but only when these drugs are provided in strictly clinically monitored settings and with intense professional support.”

