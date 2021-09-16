Docs show that Facebook failed to fix systems that allowed drug cartels and human traffickers to repeat their behavior.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Facebook has failed to address mechanisms that allow human trafficking groups and drug cartels to repeat the same activity.

Employees have expressed worries about how the social media giant is being utilized in countries around the world, according to dozens of internal Facebook documents obtained by the outlet, and Facebook has failed to adequately respond to these issues.

According to the documents, Facebook employees expressed worry about human trafficking organizations in the Middle East using Facebook to recruit women. Other records showed Facebook employees informing their superiors about groups that were selling organs and pornography.

While some of the groups and pages flagged by staff have been taken down, dozens of others are still operational on the social media platform, according to the news outlet.

Another paper described a Facebook employee’s research of a Mexican drug organization operating on the site. The former police officer was able to locate the Jalisco New Generation Cartel’s network of profiles on Facebook and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

According to the employee’s report, his team discovered Facebook communications between cartel recruiters and potential recruits warning them that if they tried to escape the training camp, they would be severely assaulted or killed by the cartel.

According to the records, the cartel was brazen about its criminal activities, with multiple pages on the social media site depicting “gold-plated firearms and horrific crime scenes.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, despite the employee’s recommendation that Facebook enhance its enforcement of the groups, papers show that Facebook didn’t totally remove the cartel off its site, instead claiming that it removed content associated with the group. His team discovered a new Instagram account linked to the cartel nine days after the employee’s allegation, which included several violent posts.

Many of the records appeared to show employees raising worries about how Facebook was being used in poor nations, such as extremist groups in Ethiopia using the social media platform to advocate violence against minority groups.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Brian Boland, a former Facebook vice president, the social media platform sees these concerns in poorer countries. This is a condensed version of the information.