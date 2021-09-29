Do you want to live indefinitely? According to the study, you could theoretically do it.

According to new research, humans can probably live to be at least 130 years old, if not much longer, albeit the chances of doing so are vanishingly small.

The maximum theoretical age for humans has long been a source of heated discussion, with recent research claiming that we could live up to 150 years or claiming that there is no such limit.

The latest study, which was published in the Royal Society Open Science journal on Wednesday, adds to the discussion by analyzing new data on supercentenarians (those who are 110 years old or more) and semi-supercentenarians (those who are 105 years old or older).

While the danger of death rises steadily throughout our lives, the researchers found that the risk finally plateaus and remains constant at around 50-50.

The study’s lead author, Anthony Davison, a professor of statistics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), described living another year after turning 110 as “nearly like tossing a fair coin.”

“If it comes up heads, you’ll live till your next birthday; if it doesn’t, you’ll die within the next year,” he told AFP.

According to the evidence thus far, humans can live to be at least 130 years old, but extrapolating from the findings “would imply that there is no limit to the human longevity,” the study concluded.

The findings are consistent with previous statistical analyses of datasets from the elderly.

“However, because more data is now accessible, our study reinforces and refines those conclusions,” Davison added.

The team’s initial dataset was newly released data from the International Database on Longevity, which contains information on over 1,100 supercentenarians from 13 nations.

The second is based on all those who were at least 105 years old between January 2009 and December 2015.

Although the technique necessitates extrapolating from current data, Davison believes this is a logical method.

“Extrapolation will be used in any investigation of extreme old age, whether statistical or biological,” he stated.

“We were able to show that if there is a limit below 130 years, we should have been able to detect it by now using the data we have now,” he added.

Even so, just because humans have the potential to reach 130 or higher doesn’t imply we’ll see it anytime soon.

To begin with, the study is based on persons who have already achieved the relatively uncommon feat of living to be well over 100 years old.

Even if you’re 110 years old, you have a good chance of succeeding. Brief News from Washington Newsday.